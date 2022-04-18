A proactive traffic stop by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit led to two arrests and the seizure of a firearm and ammunition from a vehicle In Vernon on Wednesday afternoon.

On Wednesday, April 13th, shortly after 2 p.m., a member of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Crime Reduction Unit was conducting a proactive patrol in the Foothills subdivision when he noticed a vehicle with an inactive license plate leaving a residence.

The officer initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and found the 41-year old woman to be prohibited from driving under both the Criminal Code and BC Motor Vehicle Act. She was issued an appearance notice and released at the scene.

The officer also arrested a male passenger after learning the man had an active arrest warrant for firearms related offences. The 38-year old Vernon man, known to police, remains in custody and will appear in court later today.



During a search of the vehicle following the arrests, officers located and seized a long barreled firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

Police are continuing their investigation.