Dawn Bobbie Larson is Wanted by Police
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34-year old Dawn Bobbie Larson.
Larson is wanted for robbery and assault with a weapon and is believed to be in the Vernon area.
Dawn Bobbie Larson is described as:
- Height: 5’9(175 cm);
- Weight: 126lbs (57 kg);
- Brown hair;
- Green eyes.
If you have information on the whereabouts of Dawn Bobbie Larson, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
