Dawn Bobbie Larson is Wanted by Police

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating 34-year old Dawn Bobbie Larson.

Larson is wanted for robbery and assault with a weapon and is believed to be in the Vernon area.

Dawn Bobbie Larson is described as:

Height: 5’9(175 cm);

Weight: 126lbs (57 kg);

Brown hair;

Green eyes.



If you have information on the whereabouts of Dawn Bobbie Larson, please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171. You can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.