District providing grants to charitable organizations

The District of Coldstream recognizes that the COVID-19 pandemic has negatively impacted organizations ability to operate and cash flows. The District also recognizes that the services that organizations provide within our community have been instrumental in keeping residents safe and supported throughout the pandemic. The District is issuing grants to organizations who provide core services to the Community and have experienced significant revenue loss due to COVID-19, or that provide services to the vulnerable sector (persons living with disabilities, mental illness or addictions, or persons experiencing other vulnerabilities).

To be eligible, Non-profit and/or charitable organizations:

Must be a registered not for profit Society in British Columbia OR have charitable status within Canada.

Must be located within the boundaries of the District of Coldstream.

Organizations that have not received or applied for any other COVID-19 relief from any level of government will be given first priority (examples include: loans, rent or wage support, increased gaming funds).

Stream A - The organization must demonstrate a more than 50% revenue reduction between 2020 and 2019.

Stream B – The organization must provide services to the vulnerable sector (persons living with disabilities, mental illness or addictions, or persons experiencing other vulnerabilities).

The organization must be community based (whose practices are consistent with the District’s Strategic Priorities, who positively and directly impact the District or its residents)

Applications in which the organization proposes to earn a surplus will not be considered.

Application forms are available on the District website www.coldstream.ca or can be picked up at the Municipal Office. Applications will be accepted until April 30, 2021.

For further information, please contact Patricia (Pat) Higgins, Director of Financial Administration.