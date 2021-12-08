Do not leave a running vehicle unattended

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is urging motorists to not leave vehicles running and unattended after an idling vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a Vernon residence on Tuesday morning.



On Tuesday, December 7th, 2021, police received a report of a minivan being stolen from outside a residence on 21st Street in Vernon. The vehicle, left unlocked and running with the keys in the ignition, was stolen from the driveway shortly after 9 a.m.



Auto crime is predominately a crime of opportunity, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. With temperatures dropping recently, many people are warming up their cars before heading out on the road. If a vehicle is left running and unattended, it only takes seconds for a potential thief to jump in and drive away. If you are going to warm your vehicle, stay inside it or use a remote starter. Do not leave a running vehicle with the keys in it unattended, even for a few seconds.



The stolen vehicle is a grey, 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, with BC license plate 647TSR . It has not been recovered to date.



