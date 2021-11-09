Donations for Gymnastics Club
A Vernon city councilor & business man is asking the public to help local kids.
Akbal Mund is asking locals to donate to the North Valley Gymnastics Club, after the devastating loss of their facility in a fire last month.
Mund is asking residents to donate $100 and says with 5000 people, a half a million dollars would be been raised.
A link to donate can be found here.
