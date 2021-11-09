iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Donations for Gymnastics Club

vernongymnasticsclub

A Vernon city councilor & business man is asking the public to help local kids.

Akbal Mund is asking locals to donate to the North Valley Gymnastics Club, after the devastating loss of their facility in a fire last month.

Mund is asking residents to donate $100 and says with 5000 people, a half a million dollars would be been raised.

A link to donate can be found here.

12