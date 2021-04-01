Downtown Days are Here

Saturday April 3rd is The Downtown Vernon Associations first of four NEW Downtown Days. There will be free parking throughout the BIA downtown core all day Saturday.

As its Easter Weekend, a fun ‘Window’ Easter Egg Hunt will take place. There will be 12 numbered plastic easter eggs planted in 12 store window displays. A clue package will be posted on our website and Facebook page on April 1st. Simply write down the name of the store and their egg number, then email it to the DVA (info@DowntownVernon.com) by April 6th at 5pm. A random winner from the correct answers will be drawn. Prizes range from a gift basket to gift certificates and more.

A few entertainers will be seen roaming up and down main street as well and there may be an appearance from the Easter Bunny!

Many stores are offering specials during Downtown Days such as…