Drive-Thru Breakfast raises record-breaking amount

United Way British Columbia – working with communities in BC's Interior, Lower Mainland, Central & Northern Vancouver Island, has shown the community how their Local Love can make a difference, with a record-breaking amount of over $22,000 raised at the 20th Annual North Okanagan Drive-Thru Breakfast. All donations stay local and will support over 20 charities and other initiatives that serve the needs of vulnerable children, youth, families and seniors in the North Okanagan Columbia Shuswap region.

This year's event, presented by Total Restoration Services - North Okanagan-Shuswap, was held October 7th from 6:30-9:00 am with COVID safety protocols in place. The parking lot of the Prestige Vernon Lodge was transformed into a unique Drive-Thru experience. Over 250 vehicles drove by to get bags of breakfast goodies, special offers from local businesses and hidden grand prizes – one being a Golden Ticket worth $1,000 to invest in Valley First.

"Total Restoration is proud to be part of this community event once again for the second time in a row," said Conan Ackert from Total Restoration Services. "Thank you to all of the local businesses and volunteers who participated, and everyone who drove by and supported the event. We could not have done it without you."

Thank you to the host, sponsors, media partners, bag contributors, donors and volunteers for showing your local love! For more information about the event, visit northokdrivethru.com.