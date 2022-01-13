

An ongoing 2020 investigation into a violent hit and run has now resulted in the approval of drug trafficking charges against a Vernon man.



In October of 2020, while conducting a search of the vehicle used in the hit and run officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit discovered as after market compartment containing 4 kilograms of methamphetamine and 4 ounces of cocaine. The ensuing investigation has now led to charges being laid against the registered owner of the vehicle.

On January 11th, 2022, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada approved the following charges against 29-year-old Vernon resident, Nabil Abdel-Kader.

Possession of Methamphetamines for the Purpose of Trafficking, and;

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The charges in this case come after a long investigative process and demonstrates our commitment to targeting drug trafficking both the street level and in this instance, a much higher multi-kilogram level, states Sgt David Evans, NCO I/C of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Targeted Policing Unit.

As the matter is now before the courts, no additional information will be released.