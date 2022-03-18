Neuron Mobility's e-scooters hit Vernon streets this week.

According to Regional Manager Ankush Karwal, about 13,500 people signed up and took 67,000 rides last season.

“That totalled about 160,000 kilometres travelled across Vernon. Forty per cent of the trips replaced a car journey, which saved an estimated 10 tonnes of CO2 emissions.”

A vast majority of riders in Vernon believe that e-scooters had a positive impact on the community.

Karwal said 60 per cent of respondents to a company survey used e-scooters to visit restaurants, cafes and explore the city. One-fifth of all the trips would not have happened if e-scooters were not available.

Anyone aged 16 or older can book and use the scooters by downloading Neuron’s app.

“We've developed a number of safety related innovations like geo-fencing technology [and] the world’s first helmet lock. Our incident rate was exceptionally low; we had less than 2 incidents per 100,000 kilometres travelled which required hospital in-patient treatment,” said Karwal.

Trips cost $1.15 to unlock and then 35 cents per minute.

The company plans to add e-bikes to the fleet over the next few months.