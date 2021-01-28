Enderby resident honoured for going above and beyond

People in our communities continuously step forward to help in so many ways. Their actions matter, they make our lives better, and our communities better places to live.

On Friday, Mrs Lisa Rands was recognized by the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP for assistance she provided at the scene of a multi-vehicle collision on Highway 97A south of Enderby on January 6th, 2021. Mrs. Rands, who was at the scene of the collision, stepped forward to provide immediate and continuing care to several children involved in the incident. Her continued assistance allowed emergency personnel to provide life-saving care to other victims and to manage the unfolding situation.

Superintendent Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP presented a certificate of appreciation to Ms Rands and thanked her for kindness and compassion.

"Your courageous and selfless actions that day brought comfort to those affected by this tragedy. Stated Superintendent Shawna Baher, Officer in Charge of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Your kindness and willingness to render emergency assistance to those in a time of need is commendable, and for that, we offer our sincerest appreciation."