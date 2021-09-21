The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has been called to investigate following a shooting near Enderby yesterday that has resulted in a person’s death.

Just after 11:30 a.m. on September 20, 2021, Vernon/North Okanagan Rural RCMP received a report of a possible shooting and an associated vehicle fleeing the area, a 2008 blue KIA sportage. Front line officers immediately attended the area and began a thorough search, which resulted in the discovery of a dead person in 4500-block of Enderby Road.

A continued search co-ordinated by RCMP Air Services and supported by the Southeast District Emergency Response Team and Vernon/North Okanagan officers resulted in locating the vehicle. Shortly after, one man was located and arrested near Armstrong and taken into custody. In the process of the search and arrest, one police vehicle was damaged by the suspect vehicle. Fortunately, no injuries resulted.

S/Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP states, The Southeast District Major Crime Unit has assumed conduct of the investigation. The identity and further details regarding the deceased person will not be released pending further investigation and notification of next of kin.