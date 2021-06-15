Escape attempt ends in arrest

On Friday, June 11, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a disturbance outside of a residence in the 2300-block of 36th Street. Shortly after 9 p.m., frontline officers arrived at the location, and after speaking to witnesses, identified a suspect involved in the incident who was departing in a vehicle. As police attempted to stop the vehicle, the male driver ignored police direction continued to drive away in an attempt to escape, colliding with two police vehicles and nearly striking an officer who was on foot. Additional officers responding to the scene located and contained the vehicle which was now parked in the driveway of a nearby residence. After being placed under arrest, the suspect continued to ignore the lawful direction of police and was removed from the vehicle and safely taken into custody without further incident.



This person’s actions jeopardized the safety of our officers and the public in their attempt to escape, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Fortunately, no one was injured and thanks to the decisive action of our officers, they were able to safely intervene and prevent any further risk to the public.



The 37-year old Kelowna man is charged with several criminal offences in relation to the incident and remains in custody as police continue the investigation.

