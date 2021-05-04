iHeartRadio

Escape foiled by police

Arrest_small

After a brief game of cat and mouse, police arrested a man who broke into a residential building in Vernon Saturday night.

Around 7:30 p.m. May 1st,  police were called to a break and enter in progress at a building on Gateby Place in Vernon where an unknown man had gained entry to a private patio.

The homeowners told officers the suspect scaled a balcony to the second floor and made his way inside the building and up to the 8th floor.

As police continued their search, an officer outside spotted the suspect exiting through a back door.

The man tried to run but arrested without incident.

A 27-year old Lake Country man remains in custody and police continue to investigate.