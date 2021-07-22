Evacuation Alert expanded for Two Mile Road wildfire near Sicamous

UPDATE: 7:26 a.m. July 22

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. A wildfire burning in the area of Two Mile Creek near the Boundary of the District of Sicamous and the CSRD’s Electoral Area E is growing and may pose a danger.

Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

The community of Swansea Point including both sides of Highway 97A north to the District of Sicamous municipal boundary.

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to

evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

The Two Mile Road fire threatening Sicamous, B.C., started after a van hit a hydro pole, knocking it over and causing power lines to spark in dry grass for 100 metres in either direction, according to the town's mayor.

Mayor Terry Rysz said after the van knocked down the power pole, the driver, who was not injured in the crash, remained inside the vehicle to avoid electrocution, and called 911.

For update on wildfire information, see the BC Wildfire Service.

UPDATE: 5:50 a.m. July 21

About a thousand residents in and around Sicamous forced out of their homes last night (July 20, 2021).

The Two Mile Road wildfire is burning near the community.

Residents got the call to leave just before six last night.

"Search and rescue folks going around, district employees going around and RCMP going around knocking on doors letting people know what was going on and answering questions as to where they need to go, and where the evacuations routes are," said Sicamous Fire Chief, Brett Ogino.

The BC Wildfire Service has labelled this a fire of note.

It's currently at 60 hectares.

More information about evacuation orders and alerts can be found in the links in the story below.

UPDATE: 2:15 p.m. Jul 20

Pursuant to the Emergency Program Act, an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre due to an immediate danger to life safety caused by a wildfire burning near Two Mile Creek near the boundary of the District of Sicamous and Electoral Area E. The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following area:

All residences within the District of Sicamous that lie to the south of Sherlock Rd, south-east of Cook Ave, Gillis Ave, Larch Ave, east of the Sicamous Narrows and Mara Lake, and north of Sicamous Creek.

There is limited commercial lodging available at this time. If your property is your primary residence and you cannot stay with family or friends, please report to the Reception Centre at the Sicamous and District Seniors Centre, located at 1091 Shuswap Avenue, Sicamous, to register.

ORIGINAL: 1:50 p.m. July 20

An Evacuation Alert has been issued by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District at the Shuswap Emergency Program’s Emergency Operations Centre. A wildfire burning in the area of Two Mile Creek on the boundary of the District of Sicamous and Electoral Area E may pose a danger to people and property. Due to the potential danger to life, health or property, an Evacuation Alert is in effect for the following areas:

The area of the District of Sicamous south of the Trans-Canada Highway, up to the eastern and western boundaries of the District of Sicamous.

An Evacuation Alert is a warning about a potential threat to life and/or property. It is intended to give you time to be ready for a possible evacuation. Residents will be given as much advance notice as possible prior to evacuation, however, you may receive limited notice due to changing conditions.

WHAT YOU SHOULD YOU DO WHEN AN ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an ALERT:

All residents self-register with Emergency Support Services online.

When registering, please indicate your community as Sicamous. This step is critical as it provides important information in case of an evacuation.

Locate your grab-and-go bags for you and your family. Gather essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers, immediate care needs for dependents. Replenish any items that have expired or need replacement, ensure you and your family members have enough clothing and incidentals for a 72-hour period and have these items readily available for quick departure. See Prepared BC for details.

Contact family members, advise them of the situation and determine a meeting location outside of the evacuation area where you can safely reconnect should the area be evacuated.

Accommodation in the Shuswap area is limited at this time of year. Arrange to stay with family or friends, if possible, or consider finding a campsite outside the alert area.

Arrange transportation for all household members. Prepare to move any disabled persons and/or children. Fill the gas tanks of personal vehicles.

Take care of your pets by moving them to a safe location (including horses and hobby farm animals).

Emergency Support Services cannot provide support to visitors to the area or those with secondary dwellings. People visiting the area should consider relocating at this time.

Regularly monitor the CSRD website, the Shuswap Emergency Program’s (SEP) webpage, the Shuswap Emergency on Facebook and Twitter, the CSRD's Facebook, Twitter platforms or local news sources for up-to-date and accurate information..

