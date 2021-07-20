Fatal collision in Vernon

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a multiple vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and Meadowlark Road in Vernon on Saturday July 17th, 2021 at approximately 5:30 pm. Frontline officers, along with personnel from the BC Ambulance Service and the BX Swan Lake Fire Department, attended the scene of the crash where one of the involved vehicles, a Nissan Altima, was on fire. Crews quickly extinguished the vehicle and a nearby grass fire that had been ignited as a result of the collision. The female driver of the Nissan had escaped from the vehicle before the fire had started.

The initial investigation suggests a Buick Lesabre entered onto the highway directly into the path of the Nissan causing a chain reaction collision involving four vehicles. Highway 97 was closed in both directions to allow emergency responders to safely complete their work.

The driver and lone occupant of the Buick, an 81-year old man from Vernon, was transported from the scene by BC Ambulance Services and, sadly, was later declared deceased in hospital.