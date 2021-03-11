Fatal collision on Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen

News release from Vernon/North Okanagan RCMP:

A single vehicle collision on Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen claimed the life of an Enderby man late Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 5:20 p.m., on Tuesday, March 9th, 2021, the North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a single vehicle collision on a rural property in the 4000-block of Salmon River Road in Spallumcheen. Frontline officers, along with emergency personnel from the BC Ambulance Service and Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department, responded to the incident. Investigators determined the vehicle was travelling along Salmon River Road when it left the roadway and continued across a field until it overturned and came to rest at the bottom of an embankment.

The driver and lone occupant, a 61 year old Enderby man, was located by emergency responders and pronounced deceased at the scene.

The results of this collision certainly are tragic and we offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased. States Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

Police, in conjunction with the BC Coroner’s Service, continue to investigate the incident.