Fatal crash in Vernon

A crash on 27th St. claimed the life of a Vernon woman Monday afternoon.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP say the two vehicle crash happened around 2:30 at 53rd Ave. and 27th St.

Police say the preliminary investigation suggest a Toyota RAV 4 entered the intersection eastbound on 53rd Ave. and was hit by a semi-truck travelling north on 27th. St.

The driver and lone occupant of the Toyota, an 82-year old woman, was taken to hospital, but later died of her injuries.

On behalf of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, I want to express our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, said Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.



While a number of witnesses remained on scene, police are asking any drivers who may have been in the area at the time to review their dash cams.

If you do have video of the collision, or you witnessed the collision and have not yet already spoken to police, please contact Constable Ryan Carey of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote police file number 2021-23401.