Fatal crash on Hwy 97A near Enderby

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 97A near Enderby claimed the life of a Calgary man early Friday morning.

On Friday (Jul 2) at approximately 1:30 a.m, frontline officers from the North Okanagan RCMP attended a two-vehicle collision in the 5300-block of Highway 97A in Enderby.

Preliminary findings suggests a motorcycle, southbound on Highway 97A, collided with a pick-up truck as it entered onto the highway.

The 58-year old motorcyclist was declared deceased at the scene.

The collision remains under investigation at this time.