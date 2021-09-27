Fatal Motor Vehicle Incident on Highway 6

Highway 6 was closed to traffic on Friday evening while police investigated a motor vehicle incident that claimed the life of a 55-year old man.

On Friday September 24th, 2021 at 3:45 pm, front line officers from the Vernon North Okanagan along with the Coldstream Fire Department and the BC Ambulance Service responded to a report of a collision between a pedestrian and a pick-up truck in the 9500 block of Highway 6, east of Aberdeen Road in Coldstream. Investigators determined a vehicle travelling west on Highway 6 pulled over to the side of the road and parked on the north shoulder. As the driver exited the vehicle, a pick up truck travelling eastbound failed to negotiate a curve in the highway, crossed over the centre line and struck the driver’s side of the parked vehicle dragging the man several metres.

This is an absolutely tragic incident, said Cpl Tania Finn, Media Relations Officer with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Even more compounded by the fact that the deceased man’s 12-year old son was in the parked vehicle when his father was struck and killed. Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragedy.

BC Ambulance Service determined the 55-year old man was deceased on scene. The 88-year old driver of the pick-up truck remained on scene and was cooperative with police investigators. Investigators from the RCMP’s Integrated Collision Analyst Reconstructionist Section and the BC Coroners Service attended. At this time, investigators do not believe drugs or alcohol to be factors in the collision. BC Ambulance Service transported the 12-year old passenger of the parked vehicle to hospital as a precaution and the family of the deceased is receiving grief support.

The RCMP continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding this collision, who have not already spoken to police, is urged to contact Cst Steven McCarthy of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171.

