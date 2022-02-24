Final days to request upsized cart for new curbside organics program

With February 25th fast approaching, now is the time to decide about your new curbside organics collection cart, if you haven’t already. Residents have until this Friday to upsize to a 240L cart, if needed.

Vernon’s new curbside organics collection service is anticipated to begin May 2. To collect organic materials (such as kitchen food scraps and yard waste) and set them at the curb, every household with automated garbage collection will be given a new 120L cart with a green lid unless they sign up to get a larger 240L organics cart.

Households with five or more people who have large lots and yards with gardens and orchards may need the bigger cart. If a larger cart is needed, the time to order one is now.

Go to Vernon.ca/organicscart to fill out a form to request the 240L cart. The request form will be open until 3:30 p.m. this Friday, February 25.

Residents who don’t have access to a computer and who need a larger 240L cart can call 250-549-6757 for assistance in filling out the request form.

The standard 120L organics carts will hold about the same amount of kitchen scraps and yard waste as one standard yard waste bag. The 240L cart will hold about the same amount that can be contained in two standard yard waste bags. Organics will be collected weekly.