Firearm complaint prompts large police response

Two people were arrested and a loaded firearm was seized after police responded to a weapons complaint in downtown Vernon on Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, November 9th, 2021, at approximately 1:20 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a man had allegedly pointed what was believed to be a firearm at another person in the 3400-block of 27th Avenue in Vernon. Multiple frontline officers immediately responded to the area, however, the suspect fled in a vehicle prior to the arrival of police. The responding officers, with assistance of an RCMP Air Services helicopter, located the suspect vehicle in the 3900-block of 30th Avenue. Police initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and safely arrested the occupants without incident. During a search of the vehicle investigators located and seized a loaded firearm.



Two Vernon men, 34 and 38 years old, face numerous potential criminal charges and have since been released from custody pending a future court appearance.



The investigation into the incident is continuing.