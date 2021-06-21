Firefighters respond to early morning structure fire

At approximately 6:20 a.m., firefighters received reports that heavy smoke could be seen coming from a single storey home in the 6000 block of Cameo Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed there were no occupants inside the home and immediately actioned the fire that was between the main floor and the basement, knocking it down quickly.

“The fire is under control and firefighters are now checking the structure to confirm there are no extensions to other parts of the home,” said Deputy Chief Dwight Seymour. “This portion of Cameo Drive is closed to traffic and we are asking that residents avoid traveling near the area while emergency responders are working on the scene.”

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, FortisBC and BC Ambulance Service are also on scene. No injuries were reported in the incident and the cause of the fire is not known at this time. A fire investigation will begin later today.