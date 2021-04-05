Firefighters respond to structure fire on 27th Avenue

At approximately 3:30 p.m., firefighters received reports that smoke and flames could be seen coming from a duplex in the 5000 block of 27th Avenue. Upon arrival, firefighters confirmed at least one of the two units had a fire inside on the ground level. They quickly pulled a line and knocked the fire down from the front entrance area. Once additional resources were on scene, firefighters were able to make entry into the duplex to extinguish hot spots and confirm there was no extension into other parts of the structure.

“All occupants of the duplex were outside when emergency crews arrived,” said Deputy Chief Scott Hemstad. “The occupants were assessed by BC Ambulance Service members and one person was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.”

All residents of the duplex will be displaced while a fire investigation takes place. The residents are receiving assistance through the City’s Emergency Support Services (ESS) program.

“The unit that contained the fire has sustained heavy smoke damage and some fire damage. The adjacent unit has also sustained some smoke damage,” said Deputy Chief Hemstad.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro and Fortis BC were also on scene. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and is under investigation.