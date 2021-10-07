Funtastic gives back to the community. 

Funtastic Sports Society recently presented cheques to Canadian Mental Health Association and the Kokanee Swim Club through the Funtastic Community Grant Program.

The Board of Directors wanted to ensure that even though the annual event has not able to run for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that they were able to give back to the community.

The Board sold raffle tickets for the month of June and the funds raised from this raffle were allocated to the Community Grant Program.

The Kokanee Swim Club received $2,500 towards the purchase of swim lane ropes. This donation is the 5th time the Swim Club has received a grant from Funtastic.

Canadian Mental Health received $3,541 to purchase equipment for their "Keepin Local" Adventure Group. Items include inflatable paddleboards, life jackets, backpacks, shade tents to name a few. This is the third time CMHA has been a recipient of the Community Grant.

The 2022 Funtastic event will be running June 30th – July 3rd, 2022. Registration is now open for the Slo Pitch tournament by going to the website http://funtasticsports.ca/. The A&W Music Festival line up will be announced in the spring.

The AGM is being held on Wednesday, October 6th and Funtastic is currently seeking additional members and directors. If you interested, please contact the office at 250 558 7756 or office@funtastic.org