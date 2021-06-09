Funtastic Society Program raffle to fund grants

In 1985, Funtastic started disbursing monies raised through their annual event, back to the community in the form of donations through its "Building a Better Community through Sport" program.

Once again, this year, the Funtastic Sports Society will be extending its Community Grant Program to local non profit sports organizations.

While 2020 and 2021 Funtastic A&W Music Festival and Slo Pitch tournaments were forced to be cancelled due to the COVID 19 pandemic, the Board of Directors, have been selling raffle tickets to create the funds that they are not able to raise during the event.

“The Funtastic Board, like so many organizations and businesses have had to think outside the box to accomplish their goals. One of our goals is our Community Grant Program.” Says President Darcy Sochan. “We know numerous sports groups have been affected by the pandemic and we want to assist them so they can continue on in the near future and for years to come. We are asking for your support, so we can assist others with their programs in building a better community through sport”

The Grant is offering up to $30,000 to qualifying local non profit sports organizations. The amount will be determined by the funds raised through the raffle tickets.

Raffle tickets and the Community Grant application are available on the Funtastic website http://funtasticsports.ca/. The Raffle draw for 2 ebikes, stay and play package at Predator Ridge, 2 kayaks and a GC from NSA will be on Saturday July 3rd. This is also the deadline for Grant applications.

The initiative was started to make sport and recreation accessible throughout the Greater Vernon Region. Through this effort, Funtastic supports many organizations that use sport and recreation to improve the health and quality of life for individuals and for the community in general.