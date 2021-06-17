GoByBike week results

An impressive 550 Vernon and North Okanagan riders joined cyclists from across the province in taking to the streets for Spring GoByBike Week held from May 31 – June 6, 2021.

The City of Vernon would like to thank everyone who joined the challenge to get on your bikes and explore our community. Together, we biked over 24,000 kilometres – the distance from Alaska to Argentina!

“Vernon should be proud of how much we achieved during GoByBike Week,” said Angela Broadbent, Active Transportation Coordinator. “Going by bike instead of driving is a little step that has a big impact when we do it together. Let’s keep the momentum going and keep riding all summer.”

GoByBike Week is a part of the City of Vernon’s larger strategy to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than doubling trips made by bike in our community by 2040.

The program encourages people to opt out of vehicles and opt in for cycling for everyday transportation. Cycling offers the added benefits of escaping traffic, improving air quality, reducing congestion on our roadways, and improving personal health.

A total of 54 local teams participated from a variety of sectors including education, health, government, non-profit, industry and the general community. Our top teams were:

City of Vernon Velocity: 47 riders, 3350 km, 726 kg GHGs saved

Okanagan Springs Brewery: 17 riders, 1851 km, 401 kg GHGs saved

KVHP Team: 21 riders, 1050 km, 228 kg GHGs saved

Vernon’s top rider was Alesha Miller who logged 698 km and took home a $250 Downtown Vernon Shopping Spree. The staff of Alexis Park Elementary took home the local school prize, $250 to a local business of their choice.

Aaron McVey won the Local Grand Prize, $1,000 to a bike shop of the winner’s choice, sponsored by CUPE 626.

“My wife, 7-year old son and I are avid mountain bikers, so this prize will certainly be put to use, to keep our bikes running in tip-top shape!” said McVey. The McVey family biked for all seven days of GoByBike Week including riding local trails and meeting up with friends.

GoByBike Week is organized across British Columbia by GoByBike BC Society with the support of generous sponsors, including the Province of British Columbia, BC Hydro, ICBC, Exodus Travels, and Big Bear Software. The City of Vernon would like to thank this year’s local sponsors: Castanet, CUPE 626, Olympia Cycle and Ski, Vernon E-Ride, and the Downtown Vernon Association for their support of the program.