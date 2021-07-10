Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility Closed Today due to Nearby Fire Crew Activity

The Regional District of North Okanagan has closed the Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility (landfill) at 120 Birnie Road for the day, July 10, 2021, due to fire crew activity in the area.

A wildland fire was reported on Friday evening, which moved quickly in areas near the DDF and prompted a multi-jurisdictional response. Thanks to the hard work of firefighters and emergency personnel, the fire did not reach the landfill. Some grass on the road up to the site was burnt, but there was no serious impact to the facility.

As of 8:00 AM on July 10, fire crews are still in the area, so the landfill will be closed for the day to ensure crews have the space and road access they require.

If customers require access to a Diversion and Disposal Facility, they can use the Armstrong Spallumcheen DDF (3367 Powerhouse Road) or the Lumby & Area D DDF (221 Trinity Valley Road). The RDNO expects to reopen the Greater Vernon DDF tomorrow but will closely monitor the situation and provide an update.