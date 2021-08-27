Have you seen Brad Raglan?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 45-year old Brad Raglan, who was last seen in Enderby the morning of Thursday, August 19th, 2021.

Police, friends and family are concerned for his well-being and since his disappearance, all efforts to locate Brad have been unsuccessful.



Brad Raglan is described as:

45 years old

5 ft 10 in (178 cm)

232 lbs (105 kg)

Shaved head

Blue eyes

Raglan is believed to be driving a 4 door, extended cab, white, 2009 Ford F-150 with British Columbia license plate JB0946 .

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brad Raglan is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).