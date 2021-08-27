iHeartRadio

Have you seen Brad Raglan?

81461_Resized_image000000001

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking the assistance of the public in locating 45-year old Brad Raglan, who was last seen in Enderby the morning of Thursday, August 19th, 2021.

Police, friends and family are concerned for his well-being and since his disappearance, all efforts to locate Brad have been unsuccessful.

Brad Raglan is described as:

  • 45 years old
  • 5 ft 10 in (178 cm)
  • 232 lbs (105 kg)
  • Shaved head
  • Blue eyes

Raglan is believed to be driving a 4 door, extended cab, white, 2009 Ford F-150 with British Columbia license plate JB0946.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brad Raglan is urged to contact their local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

81462_Ford_F-150.small
