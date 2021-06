The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is requesting the public's assistance in locating a missing Vernon resident.



Suzie Emily Clark was last seen in Vernon on June 16, 2021.

Suzie Clark is described as:

• 22 years

• 4 ft 11 in (150 cm)

• 104lbs (47 kg)

• brown hair

• brown eyes



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Suzie Clark is urged to contact their local police, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).