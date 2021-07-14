Have you seen this motorcycle?
The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for their assistance locating a stolen motorcycle.
The motorcycle, a restored 1942 Harley Davidson
Liberator, was stolen from the driveway of a residence in Coldstream in the afternoon of July 1st, 2021.
Anyone who has seen the motorcycle or has information as to its whereabouts is asked to contact Constable Ryan Fletcher of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.
Police investigate suspicious firesThe North Okanagan RCMP are conducting an in-depth investigation into a series of suspicious wildfires set in the Lumby area.
Greater Vernon Diversion and Disposal Facility Closed Today due to Nearby Fire Crew ActivityLandfill will be closed until crews have left the area
Summer repairs planned for Baxter BridgeThe bridge is located on Trinity Valley Road, 11 kilometres east of Enderby.
RCMP request public assistanceThe Vernon RCMP Serious Crime Unit is requesting public assistance to advance its investigation into the suspicious disappearance of 60 year old, Rory McDonald
Pop-Up Spray Parks this summer in VernonPlease be aware the spray parks are subject to the availability of the fire trucks and fire personnel – should they be needed, the spray park may be cancelled without notice.
Province providing funding to improve literacyFunding boost to local literacy programs will help people get the skills they need, says MLA Sandhu