Have you seen this motorcycle?

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for their assistance locating a stolen motorcycle.



The motorcycle, a restored 1942 Harley Davidson Liberator , was stolen from the driveway of a residence in Coldstream in the afternoon of July 1st, 2021.

Anyone who has seen the motorcycle or has information as to its whereabouts is asked to contact Constable Ryan Fletcher of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.