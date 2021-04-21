Help identify robbery suspect

On Wednesday, April 14th, 2021 the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report that a robbery had just taken place at a business in downtown Vernon. At approximately 7:55 p.m., a lone male suspect stole two bottles of liquor from the business in the 2900-block of 30th Street. The suspect allegedly produced a weapon and threatened an employee prior to fleeing from the scene on foot. Staff immediately called police and frontline officers, with the assistance of the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP Police Dog Services, responded to the location and attempted to track the man. Police were unable to locate the individual and are now turning to the public for their help.



The suspect is described a Caucasian male, approximately 35 years old and wearing a blue bandana face covering.



Police are releasing a photo of the individual with the goal of advancing the ongoing investigation. Anyone who is able to identify the suspect, or has information about the robbery and has not already spoken to police, can contact Constable Boudreau at the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171. Or, you can remain anonymous or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or leaving a tip online at www.nokscrimestoppers.com.