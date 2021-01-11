Highway 97A collision results in fatality

On Saturday, January 9th, 2020, shortly after 9:00 p.m., the North Okanagan RCMP responded to a two vehicle collision near Stepney Road on Highway 97A in Spallumcheen. Frontline officers determined in their initial investigation that a northbound vehicle allegedly crossed the centreline and collided with a southbound vehicle. Highway 97A was closed for several hours to allow police to conduct their investigation and emergency crews to work safely.



The driver and passenger of the southbound vehicle were transported by BC Ambulance Services to the nearest medical facility with non-life threatening injuries while the driver, and sole occupant of the northbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries.



The results of this collision are tragic and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP offer their sincerest condolences to all those affected. Stated Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. The cause of the collision remains under investigation and as always, we urge motorists to use caution, stay alert, and be aware of changing road conditions.



The BC Coroner Service is also conducting a concurrent investigation into the incident and information related to the deceased will not be released.

Any witnesses who have not yet spoken to police are asked to contact the North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 546 3028.

