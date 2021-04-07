Hwy 1 crash claims two lives

BC RCMP responded to a serious two vehicle head-on collision on Highway 1 seven kilometers east of Sicamous.

On April 6, 2021, just after 1pm, BC RCMP frontline members from Sicamous Detachment and RCMP Traffic Services responded to a report of a serious two vehicle head-on collision seven kilometers east of Sicamous on the Trans Canada Highway 1.

The subsequent investigation found the 73 year old male driver of a westbound pickup truck from Sicamous crossed the centre line colliding with an eastbound sedan driven by a 46 year old female from Salmon Arm. Sadly, both drivers were deceased upon arrival of first responders. There were no other occupants of the vehicles. Road and weather conditions were not contributing factors.

Highway 1 was closed for several hours while police completed their investigation at the scene and the vehicles and debris were removed. The BC RCMP will work cooperatively with the BC Coroner's Service who will complete their own inquiry into the cause of the deaths.

Anyone with information about the collision or with dash camera footage should contact RCMP Traffic Services out of Golden at 250-344-2221.