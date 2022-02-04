Ice and Cold Water Training in Vernon

Residents and visitors who are near Okanagan Lake or Swan Lake this weekend may see some activity as Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) conducts ice and cold water safety training.

On Saturday and Sunday (February 5 and 6), firefighters plan to conduct training at various locations, depending on where best conditions exist.

“On occasion, our firefighters are called to assist with shoreline events or emergencies involving lakes, creeks or culverts,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “This training will help provide valuable safety information for rescuers if they are called to work on ice or near bodies of water.”

If members of the public see the training taking place, rest assured there is no cause for alarm. Additionally, if you see crews near the lakes this weekend, please give them ample space to work and avoid entering the training area.