Interior Health declares outbreak at Noric House in Vernon

Interior-Health-Logo

One staff member and five residents have tested positive for COVID-19. All individuals in close contact with these individuals are in self-isolation and monitoring for symptoms. Families of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19 have been contacted directly.

Interior Health will continue to monitor the situation, while implementing additional infection control and preventive measures. This includes:

Monitoring of all residents for respiratory symptoms and doing COVID-19 testing on anyone with COVID-19 symptoms.

Enhanced cleaning protocols and COVID-19 visitor policies.

Interior Health has implemented a temporary stop to all visits across the site as an added precaution.

Noric House is an Interior Health owned and operated care home with 85 publicly funded beds.