Interior Health declares outbreak over at Carrington Place in Vernon

Interior Health has declared an outbreak over at Carrington Place Retirement Residence in Vernon.

One resident and one staff member tested positive for COVID-19 during this outbreak.

“I would like to thank the care teams at Carrington Place for their efforts to contain this outbreak,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “Although we are pleased to see another care home outbreak declared over, we remind everyone to remain vigilant and continue practicing the important public health measures that help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

All residents at this care home have been offered COVID-19 vaccine.

“It is great news to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over, especially one with minimal transmission,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “We are also really seeing the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccination, which is protecting more of our most vulnerable members of our communities.”

Carrington Place is a combined assisted living and independent living residence privately operated by Chartwell.