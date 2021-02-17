Interior Health declares outbreak over at Heritage Square in Vernon

Interior Health has declared the COVID-19 outbreak over at Heritage Square long-term care in Vernon.

“I want to thank the staff for their commitment and dedication and everyone in the community for their support,” said Susan Brown, Interior Health president and CEO. “Despite the challenges, staff continue to provide the best possible care. On behalf of Interior Health, I extend our condolences to the families of the loved ones who have passed away during the outbreak.”

An outbreak is declared over when two incubation periods, or 28 days, have passed from the last onset of symptoms in a resident.

“I’m happy we are able to declare another COVID-19 outbreak over,” said Dr. Albert de Villiers, chief medical health officer. “With the first dose of vaccinations complete at our long-term and assisted living facilities, we are able to better protect some of our most vulnerable people.”

There were 70 COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak at Heritage Square: 47 resident and 23 staff. Sadly, nine residents passed away due to their illness.

