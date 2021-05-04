It's a girl! Vernon Firefighters help with baby delivery.

Vernon firefighters had the great pleasure of assisting with the birth of a beautiful and healthy baby girl during an emergency call Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:15 a.m. on May 1, Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was dispatched to a report of an emergency labour situation in the 6900 block of Cummins Road. Firefighters were on scene within two minutes of receiving the call, due to the close proximity to Fire Station 2.

“By the time we got upstairs, the baby was already coming so there was no time to get the mother to hospital,” said Acting Lieutenant Trevor Keenan. “We were first on scene, so firefighter Cody Grier jumped immediately into action and helped calm the mother, coaching her through a fast delivery with BC Ambulance Service dispatch on the phone.”

Firefighter Grier worked as a paramedic for 10 years prior to moving to Vernon to become a firefighter. His previous training, as well as the regular emergency medical training that VFRS provides its crew members helped keep the first responders calm in the midst of a fast-moving event.

“Our trainers do an exceptional job of preparing us for scenarios like this, even if we don’t see them very often,” said Keenan. “We do annual training for a number of major medical situations, such as bleeding control, spinal injuries, and child birth, and regularly review how we would approach various situations within our platoons.”

BC Ambulance Service arrived on scene moments later and helped assess the baby and mother, confirming everyone was healthy before transporting the duo to hospital for additional care.

“This was a call that showcased the strong teamwork of our local emergency response agencies,” said Grier. “There aren’t many times in your career that you get to congratulate someone and tell them they have a beautiful baby girl! The mother did such a great job. It was a moment to remember.”

Vernon Fire Rescue would like to congratulate the family on its new addition and wish them well at the start of this new chapter.