iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
27°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Kal Beach water quality poor: Swimming not recommended

Kal-Beach-on-Kalamalka-Lake-in-Vernon-BC-Kal-Pier-facing-west

Under the advice of Interior Health, the District of Coldstream is discouraging users from swimming at Kal Beach due to bacterial counts that exceed Health Canada guidelines.

Signage will be posted at the Beach to warn users of the associated risks.

For more information please the District of Coldstream website or the Interior Health website.

12