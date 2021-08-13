Kal Beach water quality poor: Swimming not recommended
Under the advice of Interior Health, the District of Coldstream is discouraging users from swimming at Kal Beach due to bacterial counts that exceed Health Canada guidelines.
Signage will be posted at the Beach to warn users of the associated risks.
For more information please the District of Coldstream website or the Interior Health website.
