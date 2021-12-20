Kal Tire and Swan Lake Motors Vernon Van Giveaway provides community member with safe transportation

Kal Tire and Swan Lake Motors along with participating sponsors successfully donated a refurbished van all set with six months of insurance and fuel gift cards to a deserving Vernon resident today.

In November, members of the community were asked to nominate someone they felt deserved consideration for the prize. Richelle Sequin, a local early educator and mother of two was selected as the winner.

Tracey Leupin, a local resident and former co-worker who nominated the winner said, “I cried when I opened the email that said a mom of two who’s car broke down recently was selected to receive the van. To also find out that she was nominated three times doesn’t surprise me, but the fact that her 10-year-old son submitted a nomination, that just was the icing on the cake. I don’t know how he got around to that, but it is telling of the situation.”

The program received over 50 submissions. “It was hard to select just one nomination as the winner. We asked the community of Vernon to help us giveaway a van and there was an overwhelming response from the community, says Joe Skerritt, owner/manager, Swan Lake Motors. “We cannot thank everyone enough for helping us to get the word out,” he says.

The mood at the event was heartwarming. “We are thrilled to have been able to give the gift of transportation to someone so deserving. We look forward to having this as an annual event here in Vernon,” says Justin Myhre, Kal Tire store manager, on Anderson Way. “It’s important that we all do a small part to give back to the community that we operate in, and this was a nice way to say happy holidays.”