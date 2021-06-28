Kal Tire Place to opens as community cooling centre

The City of Vernon continues to take steps to respond to a heat warning issued by Environment Canada, with forecasted daytime highs expected to be between 35 to 40 degrees into next week.

Starting Sunday, June 27, Kal Tire Place will be accessible as a drop-in cooling centre for members of the public to find temporary relief from the heat and access to water. The concourse and some sections of the seating in Kal Tire Place will be open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily until the end of the heat event.

Access to the facility will be available through the main entrance on the east side of the building. In accordance with COVID-19 safety protocols, cooling centre attendees will be required to provide their name and contact information for contact tracing, wear masks, and continue to practice physical distancing while inside the facility.

Individuals who may be most impacted by this heat event include seniors, children, those with underlying medical conditions and those who do not have access to alternative air conditioned shelter. Occupancy will be limited, however, the City does encourage those who need access to the emergency cooling centre to use the facility.

For additional information on the City’s response to the heat event and to find tips on how to stay safe from heat-related illness, visit the City’s website here.