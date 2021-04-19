Keep in mind what you leave behind….

April is Auto Crime Enforcement Month and the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are asking the public for their help in deterring auto crime by taking away opportunities from thieves.

According to the Integrated Municipal Provincial Auto Crime Team (IMPACT), over 46,600 vehicles were broken into and over 7,500 stolen in British Columbia in 2020.

Theft of, and thefts from motor vehicles continues to be a persistent issue throughout the North Okanagan and one trend in particular has come to the attention of police.

Since the end of February 2021, we’ve had a marked increase in Ford F-350s being stolen in the North Okanagan. States Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Our data clearly indicates these vehicles are being targeted, older models in particular. As a result, we’re asking anyone who owns one of these vehicles to consider taking additional safety measures to safeguard their vehicle, such as installing an electronic engine immobilizer or alarm system, or using a steering wheel lock or other theft deterrent system.

Other makes and models of vehicles are not immune, and the battle against auto theft starts with vehicle owners, who are reminded that it’s also what is inside your vehicle that can be at risk.

As temperatures rise, more people are taking to the outdoors to enjoy the warm sunny weather and parking lots at popular hiking spots, parks, and other outdoor recreational sites are filling up. With this comes the potential increase of criminal activity as thieves look to exploit these sites to make a quick score.

Whenever you are leaving your vehicle unattended, remove anything that might tempt a thief, park in a well-lit, high traffic area, and always lock your vehicle. Taking these steps will greatly reduce the risk of having your vehicle broken into or your belongings taken.

Whether at home or in public, leaving valuables in plain sight is an invitation for someone steal them. Adds Terleski. If you do need to leave items in your vehicle, hide them out of sight and lock your doors. Thieves prefer easy targets and pass over vehicles if they do not see anything of value.



It only takes seconds for thieves to take advantage of any opportunity you leave them. Do not be an easy target. Make protecting yourself and your property a routine and remember, preventing auto crime benefits everyone and each step you take to secure your vehicle and your belongings goes a long way in reducing this type of crime in our community.

For more information on IMPACT and tips to prevent auto crime, please visit www.baitcar.com