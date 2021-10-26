Ken Holland receives Freedom of the City Award

In recognition of his many contributions to his community, Vernon City Council is honouring Mr. Ken Holland, President of Hockey Operations and General Manager of the Edmonton Oilers, with the Freedom of the City Award.

Freedom of the City is the highest civic tribute bestowed by the City of Vernon, by unanimous decision of City Council. The honour is awarded to a distinguished person or a distinguished unit of the armed forces of Canada or another nation.

“This is an exciting day!” said Mayor Victor Cumming. “Not only has Mr. Holland had a long and prestigious career within the NHL, he has also maintained close ties to his hometown community and has been an outstanding ambassador for both Vernon and the game of hockey on a global scale.”

Holland joined the Edmonton Oilers in 2019, after serving as General Manager of the Detroit Red Wings for 22 seasons. He has won the Stanley Cup four times and Olympic Gold twice. He has been named the NHL’s GM of the Decade (2000 – 2009) by Sports Illustrated, has captured four Presidents Trophies, 10 division championships, five regular season conference titles and reached 100 regular season points in 13 of his last 18 seasons.

“Mr. Holland’s most respected character traits are his human side, compassion, integrity and ethical leadership. He’s always flying under the radar for the benefit of others,” said Mayor Cumming.

“Throughout his life, he has influenced others to move to Vernon and support its residents within the areas of sports, art and culture. He has also personally continued to support the community through generous contributions to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital, Vernon Kal Rotary Club and many other charitable organizations.”

As part of the Freedom of the City recognition, Council hosted a Special Meeting today to congratulate Mr. Holland, who was joined by family members and friends.

“I am very humbled to receive the Vernon Freedom of the City Award,” said Holland. “I would like to thank Mayor Cumming and City Council for this honour. I am very proud to be born and raised in Vernon and still call Vernon home. The City of Vernon gave me the opportunity to pursue my passion of hockey and I’m happy to give back whenever I can.”

Mr. Holland becomes the 21st recipient of the Freedom of the City Award.