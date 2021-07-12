iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Newsletter Subscription

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
2800 - 31st Street Vernon BC V1T 5H4  -   250-545-9222  -     -   webmaster@purecountryvernon.ca
32°C
Choose your station
Youtube Instagram

static urls list

Kinloch and Kalavista Boat Launches Closed

kalivista boat launch

Due to the ongoing wildfire in the area, the Kinloch and Kalavista Boat Launches are closed for the immediate future. 

These closures are to ensure the safety of emergency personnel and the public, as waterbombers need clear access to the lake to support their firefighting efforts.

The District appreciates everyone’s understanding as we support emergency personnel and first responders in the region.

Please remember, it is important that everyone adhere to the directives given by authorities throughout this emergency to ensure their safety and the safety of emergency personnel.