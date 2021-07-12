Kinloch and Kalavista Boat Launches Reopen

Update: Due to the wildfire in the Becker Lake area, the Kinloch and Kalavista Boat Launches were closed on Monday, July 12, 2021.

Both boat launches will reopen for public use on Tuesday, July 13, 2021.

The District thanks residents and visitors for their understanding during these critical times as we support emergency personnel and first responders in the region.

Please be advised that the boat launches may be closed in the future should the need again rise to support firefighting efforts in the region.

Due to the ongoing wildfire in the area, the Kinloch and Kalavista Boat Launches are closed for the immediate future.

These closures are to ensure the safety of emergency personnel and the public, as waterbombers need clear access to the lake to support their firefighting efforts.

The District appreciates everyone’s understanding as we support emergency personnel and first responders in the region.

Please remember, it is important that everyone adhere to the directives given by authorities throughout this emergency to ensure their safety and the safety of emergency personnel.