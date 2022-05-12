KM0 Gateway Plaza Work Begins

The Regional District North Okanagan (RDNO) is begining Phase 2 of the Okanagan Rail Trail KM0 Gateway Project.

Phase 1 of the project saw the restoration of the adjacent land restored to its natural beauty using native plants and grasses. Phase 2 of the project includes the installation of shade structures, seating areas, interpretive elements, and trail information. Phase 3 will see the development of a hilltop viewpoint. This space is intended to be an enriched transition space, a meeting point, and a gathering area for trail users who are beginning or ending the journey.

KM0 is the northernmost access point to the trail and is located within Coldstream.

Work required to install the shade structures will result in a full closure of the KM0 Gateway to the access ramp near West Kal Road. Work will begin at 7 a.m. on Monday, May 16 and is expected to be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, May 20. No thru traffic will be permitted due to heavy equipment operation and concrete trucks requiring regular access and movement. The trail will remain open for the duration of the project outside of these dates.

“We understand that this temporarily disrupts users accessing the trail off of College Way, but will do our best to complete the work in a timely manner,” said Ian Wilson, General Manager of Strategic and Community Services. “This work is a part of our long-term plan for the KM0 Gateway and is another step towards the completion of Phase 2 for this amazing and interpretive project.”

Users are encouraged to access the trail via the West Kal parking access during this time. Signage will be posted to notify users of the upcoming construction. The trail will not reopen in the evenings, as this will be a full closure of this section of the trail. The remainder of the RDNO’s section of the Okanagan Rail Trail will be open during this time, and KM0 will reopen just in time for the long weekend.