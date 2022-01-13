Light a Bulb Goal Shattered

Thanks to a tremendous outpouring of community support, the 34th annual Light a Bulb fundraising goal has been significantly surpassed, with over $441,500 raised during the 2021 holiday campaign.

“We are so thankful for the incredibly giving nature of our community members. Together we have had another challenging year of Covid-19, wildfires and floods to name but a few. However the big-heartedness of our North Okanagan residents remains as strong as ever. With their help we continue to support excellence in healthcare for North Okanagan residents,” states Michael Kinghorn, VJH Foundation President and Chair of the 2021 Light a Bulb Campaign.

This astounding total will see the VJH Respiratory Department receive two new much-needed ventilators for the Hospital, helping to give patients breath and preserve peoples lives. In addition, the Medical Device Reprocessing Team will acquire the test equipment needed to ensure this essential breathing equipment is in optimal working condition at all times.

“The Respiratory Therapy Team at VJH would like to dearly thank the community for their gifts that will see us replace two of the older ventilators in our fleet. These new ventilators will help ensure that our hospital has state-of-the-art machines, enabling us to give the best patient care possible,” enthused Jason Danbrook, Respiratory Therapy Professional Practice Lead at VJH.