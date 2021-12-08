Light a Bulb Helps Residents Breathe Easier

When you look atop the hospital this holiday season you’ll notice something beautiful and bright. A brand new tree has been designed and installed by Black & McDonald, the hospitals’ facility services provider and it’s a delight to behold. The new tree, featuring a bright white heart at the top, is a nod to the beloved white heart installed on the hospital roof at the outset of COVID-19, while keeping to the tradition of lighting a tree at the hospital for the annual Light a Bulb campaign.

“We’re grateful for the ingenuity and continuous support from the ‘Black & Mac’ team. The new tree is not only a tribute to our healthcare and support staff who continue to work tirelessly, it also serves as a sincere thank you to our generous North Okanagan residents who support our holiday campaign year-after-year. It shines a bright light on our community,” enthused Kate McBrearty, VJH Foundation Executive Director.

Donations to the Light a Bulb campaign are starting to trickle in, with all funds raised going towards the purchase of two new ventilators and other urgently needed equipment in the hospital. Early support for the campaign has included donations from the wonderful Desert Cove Homeowners Association who collect recyclables and give back to the hospital each year, raising over $5,000 this year. In addition, the Armstrong Spallumcheen Healthcare Auxiliary is donating an amazing $25,000, helping to kick off the campaign with a substantial impact.

“We’re incredibly grateful for these generous contributions. What also inspires us are the supporters who make gifts of $35, $50, $100 and more, every year. They see that the center of a healthy community is its hospital. These new ventilators will be a welcome addition to the Respiratory Therapy Department, helping residents of the North Okanagan breathe a little easier in the coming years,” stated Michael Kinghorn, VJH Foundation President and Chair of the 2021 Light a Bulb Campaign. “Every gift, great or small, brings us closer to raising $275,000 for critical equipment at VJH.”

This year, the community is again invited to participate in a variety of ways, including completing submissions for the Light a Bulb colouring contest. Forms can be downloaded from the Foundation website, Facebook and Instagram pages. Creative masterpieces must be submitted no later than Dec. 19 for a chance to win a $50 gift certificate to a local store of the winners’ choice.

Donations to Light a Bulb can be made online at www.vjhfoundation.org/donate, via phone at 250.558.1362, or mailed to Vernon Jubilee Hospital Foundation, 2101 – 32nd Street Vernon BC V1T 5L2.