Loaded handgun and drugs found in stolen vehicle

A loaded 9mm handgun and a quantity of drugs were among items seized after police arrested two people in connection with a stolen vehicle in Vernon on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 7:15 a.m., on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021, the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a theft of a vehicle from outside a residence on 25th Street in Vernon. The vehicle was warming up, unattended, with keys inside, was taken when the owner briefly returned to their residence. The theft was reported to police who immediately began to make patrols for the stolen vehicle.



A frontline officer in the area observed the stolen pickup truck travelling southbound on Commonage Road leaving Vernon. The officer attempted a traffic stop with the vehicle, which immediately accelerated, moved into the oncoming lane, and overtook several vehicles as it fled from police. The officer discontinued the attempt to stop the vehicle and responding officers conducted concentrated patrols in the area.

A suspicious male standing in a roundabout on Commonage Road near Predator Ridge caught the eye of a BC Highway Patrol officer in the area the stolen truck was later found. The man entered the seat of a passenger vehicle, which attempted to drive away, as additional officers arrived in the location. Police initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle, and during their interaction with the occupants, an investigator noticed the passenger to be in possession of a weapon.

The man was arrested and after being taken into custody, what was later confirmed to be a loaded 9mm handgun, was found under the passengers seat. A number of items from the stolen vehicle were also found in the man’s possession.

The discovery of a loaded firearm during this arrest highlights the potential dangers our officers face while carrying out their duties, and reaffirms that nothing about police work is routine. States Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Thankfully this weapon did not come into play or this situation may have had an entirely different outcome.

A 41-year old Penticton man and 33 year-old Vernon woman are currently in police custody and face a number of potential criminal charges as the investigation into the incident continues.

