Loaded handgun found during traffic stop

On May 31st, 2021, a frontline member from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP was conducting proactive patrols in the 4300-block of 25th Avenue when they observed a vehicle commit a traffic offence. At approximately 2:45 a.m., the officer initiated a traffic stop with the vehicle and found the man operating the vehicle to be prohibited from driving. After arresting the driver without incident, the officer continued his investigation, which led to the discovery and seizure of a fully loaded .45 calibre handgun inside the vehicle.

This investigation demonstrates the effectiveness proactive policing initiatives have on disrupting criminal activity, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. This is an example of the great work being done by our officers on a daily basis and through their effort, we were able to take a loaded handgun off of our streets and out of our community.



A 39-year old man has been released from custody pending a future court appearance as the investigation continues.